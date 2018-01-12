MKO's youngest son accuses elder brothers of ‘playing god’

news

Abdul Mumuni Abiola, the youngest son of the late politician, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, has called on his brothers, Kola, Deji and Agboola, to stop “playing god” with their father’s property.

In a report by TheCable, Mumuni said his efforts to revive the abandoned projects, investments and property of his father has put his life is in danger.

In his words: “I want my brothers, Kola, Deji, and Agboola to stop playing god with our father’s properties and abandoned projects and investment.

“I, my brothers and sisters totalling 40 children of Abiola are not fighting with them. We don’t have a bone to pick with them. But we need to step out of the past and of our father’s shadow.

“Kola, Deji and Agboola have been peddling lies in the media about my efforts to bring about changes to the dwindling fortunes of the Abiola family.

“I am ashamed just like my other brothers and sister to see that after MKO Abiola’s death, many of his legacies appear to be in shambles. No, it shouldn’t be like that. That is not what MKO Abiola stood for while he was alive.”

Why Mumuni opened up family's issues

Mumuni said he decided to speak up after enduring intimidation and harassment from his brothers but pleaded with Nigerians to caution Kola against harassing him with the police.

“I want the good people of Nigeria to prevail on Kola and his cohorts to stop using the police to harass me or those who are working with me to restore the lost glory of the Abiola family.

“Every effort I have been making to renovate my father’s properties is not self-driven. It is for all my siblings and for the name of Chief MKO Abiola not to be dragged through the mud.

“Why should some people be sending thugs and miscreants after me and those working with me to renovate MKO Abiola’s properties?

“Why should that be? Do we have to wash our dirty linen in the public? Why should only a select few of Abiola’s children sit on our father’s properties? I am not even asking them to give me and my other siblings a share of the money-spinning companies of my father that they sit on.

“Our humble request is that they should allow me and my other siblings who are interested in renovating Abiola’s derelict properties. I have been painstakingly patient for 18 years. Enough is enough.I am also informing the public that my life is in danger. I don’t feel safe any longer. If anything should happen to me or my siblings, Kola and his cohorts should be held responsible. I love life but I will not sit down cowardly.”

MKO Abiola

Abiola, acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, died under suspicious circumstances in 1998, while Kudirat was assassinated on June 4, 1996.

The politician is a famous philanthropist, whose prominence an popularity cut across several cadres of the Nigerian society.

From the East to the West, South and North, Abiola remained a formidable force that reined continuously before his death.

Politically, MKO remains a name that continues to haunt the chaotic halls of Nigeria's political history.

On June 12, 1993, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate won the country's presidential elections with a majority of 58.36% of the total votes cast, winning 20 out of 30 states against Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).