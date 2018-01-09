Ministry of Labour's Perm Sec forfeits N664m, $137K to FG

news

A permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Clement Onubuogo has forfeited the sums of N664,475,246.6 and $137,680.11 to FG on a court order.

According to a report by Punch, Onubuogo was on Tuesday, January 9, 2017, ordered by Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court in Lagos to permanently forfeit the sums found in his bank accounts to the Federal Government.

The forfeiture order pursuant was granted by Justice Saidu after an application to the same effect by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

According to the report, the EFCC narrated how the permanent secretary diverted the funds from SURE-P to his personal accounts.

The funds included N664,475,246.6 and $137,680.11 respectively.

Following his predicament since the EFCC charged him to court for diverting government funds to personal use, Onubuogo’s lawyer, Mr. T.S. Awana, told Justice Saidu that his client had opted for an out-of-court settlement with the EFCC.

Awana made this known at the Tuesday’s proceedings when he said in view of the out-of-court settlement move, he withdrew two applications he had filed earlier in opposition to the move by the EFCC to have his properties forfeited.

Counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo noted that he was not opposed to the withdrawal of the two applications, hence, Justice Saidu struck out the two applications.

Though the court had ordered the Onubuogo to temporarily forfeit to the Federal Government the sums of N664,475,246.6 and $137,680.11 found in his bank accounts in August 2017, the forfeiture was made permanent on Tuesday by Justice Saidu.

The court also ordered him to temporarily forfeit two landed properties, Clement Illoh’s Mansion located at Ikom Quarters, Issala-Azegba, Delta State and a hotel, which is said to be located at No. 19, Madue Nwofor Street, off Achala Ibuzo Road, Asaba, Delta State.