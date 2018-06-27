Pulse.ng logo
Military parades suspects 'involved' in Plateau killings

Two of the suspects are said to be herdsmen and one Berom - one of the minority ethnic groups in Plateau.

Military parades 3 suspects involved in Plateau killings play

Plateau Govt. imposes dusk to dawn curfew in 3 LGAs 

The military has paraded three suspects in connection with the massacre that took place in 11 villages in Plateau State over the weekend.

They were reportedly arrested by the special military task force - Operation Save Haven - at Gashish district in the Barkin Ladi local government area of the state, and they were paraded alongside 14 others on Wednesday, June 28.

IGP Idris deploys helicopters, special police units to stop Plateau killings

 

The spokesman for the Taskforce, Umar Adams, said the suspects were arrested while they were clutching sophisticated riffles in the course of the attacks.

"We all know that some days back, some villages in Barkin Ladi were attacked and these three suspects were arrested in connection with that," he said.

"As our men were repelling the attacks in those areas we arrested these suspects with four riffles, three locally made guns and one AK47.

"The other 14 people were arrested in connection with civil unrest recently experienced in the state," the spokesman added.

On June 23, 2018, over 86 persons were killed in Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau after herdsmen clashed with locals.

ALSO READ: Miyetti Allah says mass murder is revenge for stealing 300 cows from herdsmen

Since the beginning of the year, more than 700 persons have been killed by suspected herdsmen in the ethnically and religiously diverse middle belt region of the country.

