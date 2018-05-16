Home > News > Local >

Michael Ringier meets with corporate giants in Nigeria

Michael Ringier Ringier AG chairman meets with corporate giants in Nigeria

The Ringier AG team met with corporate guests at Shiro Restaurant & Bar in Lagos on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

  • Published:
CEO of Ringier Africa and Asia, Robin Lingg (left) with Ringier AG Chairman, Michael Ringier at Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet  play

(Pulse)
Michael Ringier, the Chairman of Swiss media group, Ringier AG, wrapped up a very eventful day in Lagos with a meet and greet involving top giants in the corporate sector on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

The Ringier AG chairman arrived in Nigeria for his first visit on Monday, May 14, years after his group dug roots in the African market. He was accompanied by Ringier AG CEO, Marc Walder, Deputy Chairman of Board of Directors Ringier AG, Dr Uli Sigg, and member of the group's executive board, Robin Lingg.

L-R: Ringier AG CEO, Marc Walder; CEO of Ringier Africa and Asia,  Robin Lingg; Ringier AG Vice Chairman, Dr Uli Sigg, and Ringier AG Chairman, Michael Ringier attend Ringier Africa's meet and greet play

(Pulse)

 

With the operations of the Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) and Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM) in African countries, the team's visit is aimed at showcasing and engaging the local teams on the current business of Ringier in Nigeria and Africa.

The team had dinner with international Ringier Africa managing directors late on Monday at the Eko Hotel - Sky Bar in Lagos, before proceeding to the RADP HQ in Lekki on Tuesday.

During the meet and greet on Tuesday, the Ringier AG team and guests at the Shiro Restaurant & Bar were treated to good food, delicious wine and smooth jazz music.

Singer, JazzZ Atta, performing at Ringier Africa's meet and greet play

(Pulse)

 

The RADP team at the event included CEO, Tim Kollmann; Managing Director, Sales and Operations, Mark Slade; Director of Creative Operations, Zubby Emodi; General Manager at Ringier Africa AG, Leonard Stiegeler; Head of Editorial and Editor-In-Chief, Pulse Africa, Osagie Alonge and more.

RADP Managing Director, Sales and Operations, Mark Slade with Head of Editorial and Editor-In-Chief, Pulse Africa, Osagie Alonge, at Ringier Africa's meet and greet play

(Pulse)

 

ROAM's Chief Marketing Officer, Gavin Forsyth, and Head of Business Intelligence, Glen Eaves were also at the event.

Guests at the event included Chief Executive of FCMB Group Plc, Ladi Balogun; founder of Kinabuti, Frances Rosseti; Chief Financial Officer at Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Jacques Vauthier; founder of Iroko TV, Jason Njoku; Nestle's Marketing Services Manager, Nwando Ajene and founder of Sunray Ventures, Christian Wessels.

Others are Jobberman's CEO, Ayodeji Adewunmi and Head of Sales, Adegoke Aderohunmu; Lead Consultant of The African Talent Company, Adesina Ogidan; Assistant Vice President at First City Monument Bank Limited, Chinyere Sanusi; Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Olurogba Orimalade and President, Rowland Abonta; General Manager of Medlog Logistics, Martin Thomle; CEO of Private Property Nigeria, Olurotimi Bajomo; Managing Director of BD Consult Limited, Tola Badamosi and Associate Investment Officer, FinTech Investment Group - ‎IFC - International Finance Corporation, Amandine Lobelle.

L-R: Jobberman's Head of Sales, Adegoke Aderohunmu; Lead Consultant of The African Talent Company, Adesina Ogidan; and Jobberman CEO, Ayodeji Adewunmi attend Ringier Africa's meet and greet play

(Pulse)

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ringier AG team was briefed on the inner workings of the group's operation in Nigeria during a session with RADP team heads who made presentations on the topic, "Insight market, business and operations".

After the presentation, the team proceeded to a meet and greet walk around the RADP office in Lekki as well as engage in a question and answer session with RADP's editorial team.

During the session, Michael Ringier noted that journalism has evolved to become less interesting economically and more challenging over the years and urged journalists to tell great stories that people will consume and not think in just market terms.

Image
  • L-R: Ringier AG CEO, Marc Walder; CEO of Ringier Africa and Asia,  Robin Lingg; Ringier AG Vice Chairman, Dr Uli Sigg, and Ringier AG Chairman, Michael Ringier attend Ringier Africa's meet and greet
    Marc Walder, Ringier AG CEO, Robin Lingg, CEO of Ringier Africa and Asia, Dr Uli Sigg, Ringier AG Member of the Board of Directors and Michael Ringier, Ringier AG Chairman attend Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet Event in Lagos
    Gavin Forsyth, CMO of ROAM and Glen Eaves, Head of Business Intelligence, ROAM attend Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • L-R: Jobberman's Head of Sales, Adegoke Aderohunmu; Lead Consultant of The African Talent Company, Adesina Ogidan; and Jobberman CEO, Ayodeji Adewunmi attend Ringier Africa's meet and greet
    Adegoke Aderohunmu, Head of Sales, Jobberman, Adesina Ogidan, Head of TATC, Nigeria and Ayodeji Adewunmi, CEO Jobberman attend Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Adetola Adegbite, Head of Financial Intelligence, RADP attends Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Amandine Lobelle, FinTech Investments at International Finance Corporation attends Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Chinyere Sanusi, Assistant Vice President at First City Monument Bank Limited attends Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Guests attend Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Robin Lingg, CEO of Ringier Africa and Asia and Tim Kollman, CEO of Ringier Africa Digital Publishing attend Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Olurogba Orimalade, Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers and Rowland Abonta President, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers attend Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Olurotimi Bajomo, CEO at Private Property Nigeria attends Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Martin Thomle, GM, Medlog Logistics attends Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Mark Slade, Managing Director, Sales and Operations at RADP (Ringier Africa Digital Publishing) and Osagie Alonge, ‎Head of Editorial & Editor-In-Chief, Pulse Africa - ‎RADP (Ringier Africa Digital Publishing) attend Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Zubby Emodi, Head of Creative Operations RADP, Francesca Rosset, Founder, Kinabuti and guest attend Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Tunde Kara, Head, Play Studio (Africa) attends Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Agnes Marquis, Director, Play Studio attends Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Tim Kollman, CEO of Ringier Africa Digital Publishing, Mark Slade, Managing Director, Sales and Operations at RADP (Ringier Africa Digital Publishing) and Zubby Emodi, Head of Creative Operations RADP attend Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Leonard Stiegeler, GM of Ringier Africa AG attends Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Jason Njoku, Founder, Iroko TV attends Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Robin Lingg, CEO of Ringier Africa and Asia, Michael Ringier, Ringier AG Chairman attends Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Robin Lingg, CEO of Ringier Africa and Asia attends Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet   
  • Mark Slade, Managing Director, Sales and Operations at RADP (Ringier Africa Digital Publishing), Tola Badamosi, Managing Director, BD Consult attend Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet   
  • A cross section of the guests at Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet    
  • Nwando Ajene, Marketing Services Manager, Nestle attends Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet   
  • Herbert Ingo, German Consulate, German Consul of Lagos and Christian Wessels, Founder, Sunray Ventures   
  • A cross section of the guests at Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet   
  • Singer, JazzZ Atta, performing at Ringier Africa's meet and greet
    Singer JazzZ Atta performing at Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet   
  • Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet Event in Lagos
    The food on display at Ringier Africa's Meet and Greet   
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

