Michael Ringier meets with corporate giants in Nigeria

Michael Ringier, the Chairman of Swiss media group, Ringier AG, wrapped up a very eventful day in Lagos with a meet and greet involving top giants in the corporate sector on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

The Ringier AG chairman arrived in Nigeria for his first visit on Monday , May 14, years after his group dug roots in the African market. He was accompanied by Ringier AG CEO, Marc Walder, Deputy Chairman of Board of Directors Ringier AG, Dr Uli Sigg, and member of the group's executive board, Robin Lingg.

With the operations of the Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) and Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM) in African countries, the team's visit is aimed at showcasing and engaging the local teams on the current business of Ringier in Nigeria and Africa.

The team had dinner with international Ringier Africa managing directors late on Monday at the Eko Hotel - Sky Bar in Lagos, before proceeding to the RADP HQ in Lekki on Tuesday.

During the meet and greet on Tuesday, the Ringier AG team and guests at the Shiro Restaurant & Bar were treated to good food, delicious wine and smooth jazz music.

The RADP team at the event included CEO, Tim Kollmann; Managing Director, Sales and Operations, Mark Slade; Director of Creative Operations, Zubby Emodi; General Manager at Ringier Africa AG, Leonard Stiegeler; Head of Editorial and Editor-In-Chief, Pulse Africa, Osagie Alonge and more.

ROAM's Chief Marketing Officer, Gavin Forsyth, and Head of Business Intelligence, Glen Eaves were also at the event.

Guests at the event included Chief Executive of FCMB Group Plc, Ladi Balogun; founder of Kinabuti, Frances Rosseti; Chief Financial Officer at Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Jacques Vauthier; founder of Iroko TV, Jason Njoku; Nestle's Marketing Services Manager, Nwando Ajene and founder of Sunray Ventures, Christian Wessels.

Others are Jobberman's CEO, Ayodeji Adewunmi and Head of Sales, Adegoke Aderohunmu; Lead Consultant of The African Talent Company, Adesina Ogidan; Assistant Vice President at First City Monument Bank Limited, Chinyere Sanusi; Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Olurogba Orimalade and President, Rowland Abonta; General Manager of Medlog Logistics, Martin Thomle; CEO of Private Property Nigeria, Olurotimi Bajomo; Managing Director of BD Consult Limited, Tola Badamosi and Associate Investment Officer, FinTech Investment Group - ‎IFC - International Finance Corporation, Amandine Lobelle.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ringier AG team was briefed on the inner workings of the group's operation in Nigeria during a session with RADP team heads who made presentations on the topic, "Insight market, business and operations".

After the presentation, the team proceeded to a meet and greet walk around the RADP office in Lekki as well as engage in a question and answer session with RADP's editorial team .

During the session, Michael Ringier noted that journalism has evolved to become less interesting economically and more challenging over the years and urged journalists to tell great stories that people will consume and not think in just market terms.