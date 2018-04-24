Home > News > Local >

Melaye accepts to speak to Police after raid on his house

Melaye Senator accepts to speak to Police after raid on his house

Melaye is wanted for questioning over his alleged involvement in a case of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Protesters confront security agents surrounding Melaye's house play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has announced his decision to finally accept the invitation by the Nigeria Police Force after officers raided his Abuja home on Monday, April 23, 2018.

After months of refusing to respond to an invitation by the police, the lawmaker was arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while he was on his way to Morocco for an official engagement on Monday.

He was released after a few hours but his residence in Maitama, Abuja, was soon invaded by police officers who wanted him to honour the invitations.

According to Melaye, after the raid, all of his police escorts were withdrawn in a bid to set him up again.

On Tuesday, April 24, the lawmaker took to his Twitter account (@dino_melaye) to reveal that he will be pay a visit to police authorities today.

He posted, "I will make myself available to the police today. My resolve to speak the truth and defend the poor masses of NIGERIA is Total. We shall overcome!"

 

Melaye is wanted for questioning over his alleged involvement in a case of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram -...bullet
2 Dino Melaye Kogi senator arrested at the airportbullet
3 Dino Melaye Here’s why Kogi Senator was arrested at the airportbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion There's proof Dino Melaye might be an invisible god...sort of
Melaye Senator says APC has failed Nigerians because it is not organised
Melaye Senator says Nigerians to blame for bad leadership
Dino Melaye Protesters confront security personnel laying siege to Senator's Abuja residence
Dino Melaye Over 30 ‘fierce looking’ policemen storm Senator’s house after his release
Dino Melaye Kogi Senator has been released from detention
Dino Melaye NIS confirms senator’s arrest
In Abia Suspected thugs invade APC secretariat, steal valuables

Local

 
Abacha Loot Switzerland returned $322.5m with interest – Envoy
FG condemns burning to death of Nigerian by mob in South Africa
Abike dabiri –Erewa FG condemns burning to death of Nigerian by mob in South Africa
Ibe Kachikwu debunks Sanusi's claim
US Investment Meeting Ibe Kachikwu debunks Sanusi's claim
Protesters confront security agents surrounding Melaye's house
Dino Melaye Protesters confront security personnel laying siege to Senator's Abuja residence