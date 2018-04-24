Melaye accepts to speak to Police after raid on his house

news

Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has announced his decision to finally accept the invitation by the Nigeria Police Force after officers raided his Abuja home on Monday, April 23, 2018.

After months of refusing to respond to an invitation by the police , the lawmaker was arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while he was on his way to Morocco for an official engagement on Monday.

He was released after a few hours but his residence in Maitama, Abuja, was soon invaded by police officers who wanted him to honour the invitations.

According to Melaye, after the raid, all of his police escorts were withdrawn in a bid to set him up again.

On Tuesday, April 24, the lawmaker took to his Twitter account (@dino_melaye) to reveal that he will be pay a visit to police authorities today.

He posted, "I will make myself available to the police today. My resolve to speak the truth and defend the poor masses of NIGERIA is Total. We shall overcome!"

Melaye is wanted for questioning over his alleged involvement in a case of unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.