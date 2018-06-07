Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

A dead man can’t receive GCFR, Melaye reacts to Abiola’s honour

Melaye A dead man can’t receive GCFR, Dino reacts to Abiola’s honour

Senator Dino Melaye has faulted the award of GCFR to Chief MKO Abiola by President Buhari.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Court orders Police to allow Melaye travel to US for medical treatment play Senator Dino Melaye has faulted the award of GCFR to Chief MKO Abiola by President Buhari. (Instagram/@dinomelaye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kogi lawmaker, Dino Melaye says Chief MKO Abiola cannot be awarded the honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) without an amendment to the National Honours Act.

Melaye stated this while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to declare June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day in recognition of Abiola’s contribution to the country.

Citing some provisions of the National Honours Act, the Kogi lawmaker argued that the honour was not in accordance with the law.

This is what the Abiolas are saying about Buhari's announcement play Senator Dino Melaye has faulted the award of GCFR to Chief MKO Abiola by President Buhari. (Guardian )

 

He however praised the late politician for his contributions to Nigeria’s democracy.

“I am a democrat, I believe very sincerely that Chief M.K.O Abiola deserves even more than the President has pronounced because he is a true patriot, philanthropist and should be so decorated,” he said.

“We are governed in the country by the constitution and extant laws. No matter how beautiful a situation is, the law of the land remains the law of the land.

"Section (2) says 'A person shall be eligible for appointment to any rank or holder unless he is a citizen of Nigeria.” A dead man is not a citizen of the federal republic of Nigeria. We should not be emotional about this. The law remains the law.

"Section 3(2) subject to the next notice, 'A person shall be appointed to a particular rank of an order when the president receives him in person.

“They said in person for us to do what we are supposed to do, we would have to amend the provisions of this act because anything we need to do, we have to do in accordance with the provisions of the law," he added.

ALSO READ: Forget the politics, Buhari’s June 12 declaration is a masterstroke

Senate President Bukola Saraki, however, advised that Nigerians should focus on the positive side of President Buhari's gesture "rather than focus on the negative issues".

Announce June 12 election result

Meanwhile, the Senate has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the result of the June 12, 1993 presidential election which Abiola was presumed to have won.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to a motion by Ekiti lawmaker, Senator Biodun Olujimi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Democracy Day Nigerians react to Buhari's June 12 declarationbullet
2 Offa Robbery Read confessions of gang leaders that killed 33 peoplebullet
3 MKO Abiola Ex-CJN Belgore says award of posthumous GCFR to late...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President's aide mocks Obasanjo as he honours MKO Abiola
MKO Abiola Ex-CJN Belgore says award of posthumous GCFR to late politician is illegal
Democracy Day Nigerians react to Buhari's June 12 declaration
Politics History of Nigeria political parties and the culture of carpet crossing
Ibrahim Babangida IBB speaks on annulled 1993 election, relationship with MKO
Pulse Opinion The ghost of June 12 still haunts IBB and that’s a good thing
Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos state governor hails Buhari’s declaration of June 12 new Democracy Day

Local

We've lost 52 herdsmen, 4,000 cows in 40 days - Miyetti Allah
Miyetti Allah We've lost 52 herdsmen, 4,000 cows in 40 days - MACBAN
Court orders Police to allow Melaye travel to US for medical treatment
Melaye Court orders Police to allow Senator travel to US for medical treatment
Do you expect herders to carry cows on their heads in Benue? - Miyetti Allah asks government
Miyetti Allah Group says Benue's anti-open grazing law is hard on herdsmen
Buhari's aide mocks Obasanjo as president honours MKO Abiola
Buhari President's aide mocks Obasanjo as he honours MKO Abiola