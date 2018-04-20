Home > News > Local >

Mechanic docked for alleged theft of television set

A 29-year old mechanic, Omotalo Balugu, was on Friday arraigned in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a television set from Summit Villa Hotel room.

The accused, who resides at Kado village, Abuja, is facing a count charge of theft, an offence he denied committing.

Police prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, told the court that Balugu committed the offence at about 10: p.m. on April 14, at Summit Villa Hotel, Life Camp Abuja.

Zannah said that one Oko Edward, a security guard attached to the hotel reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station.

He alleged that the accused drove his car into the hotel premises, went into a guest room and stole 22 inches Skyrun television set, valued at N45, 000 and hid it inside his car boot.

The prosecutor explained that the accused was about driving out of the hotel when the security guard on duty at the gate searched the car booth and saw the television.

Zannah said the security guard raised an alarm which led to the arrest of the accused and he was handed over to the police for proper investigation.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, Balugu confessed to the crime and the television was recovered from him.

The offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, granted the accused bail in the sum of N30, 000, with a surety in like sum and adjourned till May 10 for hearing. 

