Measles: FCTA to hold vaccination in 3,998 settlements

news

The Federal Government has unveiled a national policy for emergency medical services.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this while inaugurating the policy documents on Thursday in Abuja.

Adewole presented the National Ambulance Services and National Policy on Emergency Medical Services to modify the Emergency Medical System into an integrated system for prompt, coordinated and effective service delivery to the public.

He expressed optimism that the implementation of the policies would lead to improved emergency medical services in the country.

The minister, who was represented by Dr Osage Ehanire, Minister of State for Health, also said the guidelines would strengthen the implementation of ambulance service in the pre-hospital care and ensure safe practices.

He added that full implementation of the policy would go a long way towards ensuring improved standard medical care and improvement in health indices.

Adewole however noted that medical emergencies are serious and unexpected medical situations involving illness or injury that require immediate action.

“The purpose of emergency medical care is to stabilise patients who have life threatening injuries and serious medical conditions.

“The need for prompt rescue and optimal safety of victims is always imperative to reduce mortality and disability in Nigeria,’’ he said.

He noted that increase in mortality and morbidity due to manmade and natural disasters as well as other medical conditions such as severe hypertension, diabetes and cardiac arrest, among others, required emergency medical attention.

According to him, road traffic accidents account for the highest percentage of violent deaths in Nigeria.

“Data from developing countries like Nigeria are worrisome when compared with similar data from developed countries.

“Statistics suggest that for every life lost in a road crash; about 50 other persons sustain varying degrees of injury and sometimes permanent disability,’’ Adewole said.

He said survey results show that stabilising patients before referral poses a great challenge to healthcare providers; hence referred emergency cases either die en route or shortly after arriving at the referred centres.

He said the federal government was making efforts towards establishing an effective and coordinated Emergency Medical Service (EMS).

He added that the ministry has commenced the mapping of health facilities and resources in all the six geopolitical zones in the country in its efforts to improve on emergency healthcare delivery.

He said the mapping of Abuja to Kaduna; Lokoja to Okene and Okene to Benin roads have been completed, while the mapping of other roads are about to commence.

Adewole said the National Ambulance Service System would be responsible for providing pre-hospital care and transportation linkages with health facilities.

“I must point out that a coordinated Ambulance System ensures that patients requiring emergency medical care receive prompt and optimal care from well trained personnel using designated vehicles equipped with essential facilities.

“Such an integrated system bridges the gap between the pre-hospital care and in-hospital emergency medical services thereby providing optimal benefits to patients.

“Due to the fact that developing countries like Nigeria have no pre-hospital care, the golden hour required to safe lives is not effectively or maximally utilised,’’ the minister said.