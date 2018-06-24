MASSOB warns Governors against establishment of ranches

news

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) warned Governors in the South-East and South-South not to establish ranches in the region.

MASSOB also accused the Federal Government of planning to cause chaos with its proposed establishment of ranches.

According to Punch, the group’s spokesman, Sunday Okereafor said “We (MASSOB) are telling the world that the Nigerian Government is inciting violence. They want to bring problem to the South-South and the South-East by bringing ranches.

“But we are not for violence. The so-called governors and politicians who think that ranches can be brought to the South-East and South-South should be prepared to go on exile. They want to establish emirate in Owerri, emir of Uyo, emir of Port Harcourt and emir of Calabar, Awka and Onitsha.

“Now, we are telling the politicians, the monarchs, governors and lawmakers who are supporting this course that they should be prepared to go to exile and leave our eastern Nigeria alone because we cannot be pushed to the wall and be asked to standby. We have to defend our right now; they cannot impose ranches and Emirates on us.”

Eze Ndigbo

Okereafor condemned those who hold titles of Eze Ndigbo outside the South-East, referring to them as political title holders.

ALSO READ: Most Northern youths are illiterates - MASSOB

He also said that it is wrong for any Igbo man to be king outside Igbo land.

“The Eze Ndigbo you see in the North and West are political monarchs; it is wrong for any Igbo man to go outside Igboland and claim that he is Eze Ndigbo of that area. Have you ever seen Oba of Yorubaland in Imo State?”

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has also called on its members to obtain their permanent voter’s card ahead of 2019.

The group said that the PVCs would be useful in the nearest future as the groups forges with its quest for a sovereign state.