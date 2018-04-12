Home > News > Local >

Many feared dead in Zamfara as gunmen attack two villages

The gunmen were said have attacked a mining site at Kuru-kuru village and also ambushed some people from the neighbouring Jarkuka village.

Many people have been reported killed when armed bandits invaded two villages in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The assailants reportedly attacked a mining site at Kuru-kuru village and also ambushed some people from the neighbouring Jarkuka village as they mobilised to bring help to Kuru-kuru.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

NAN quoted a witness, Sadi Musa, as saying that scores of people were killed at the mining site.

Musa said when residents from the nearby Jarkuka came later to join the Kuru-kuru survivors in burying the dead, the gunmen attacked again, and killed more people.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident.

"We are aware of the attack but I cannot give you details now until my commissioner is fully briefed", Shehu told NAN.

The bandits had attacked Bawan Daji village in the same Anka Local Government Area two weeks ago and killed over 30 people.

They returned the following day and killed mourners at a grave yard.

This led to the deployment of Air Force and Army personnel to the area to contain the situation.

Benue and Taraba attacks

This comes hours after news broke of fresh attacks in Benue and Taraba States by suspected herdsmen - at least 30 people were reported killed in the Benue incident.

Reports said over 200 armed men carried out the attack on Jandeikyula village of Wukari Local Government Area of Benue around 7pm on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

ALSO READ: Governor Yari says police failed to act on warning before attack

The spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, also confirmed the attack in the state but the number of casualties were not confirmed.

Taraba and Benue are the two most affected states since the renewed herdsmen crisis in the country.

