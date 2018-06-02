Home > News > Local >

Man 60, allegedly stabs daughter to death in Anambra

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m on Friday in Osikwu Village Awgbu, Orumba North Council Area of Anambra.

  Published:
A 60-year old man, Mr Cletus Aguluka, has allegedly killed his daughter, Miss Onyinye Aguluka, in her sleep.

According to Mrs Georgina Aguluka, wife of the suspect, trouble started when Cletus came home in the night, drunk and looked for his touch light without success.

The children told him that they don’t know where it was, and he pretended that all was well, only for him to wake up around 1 a.m,  went inside his room, brought out a machete and stabbed the daughter,’’ she said.

She blamed the sad incident to her husband’s new found love for drinking.

Also speaking, Mr Sabastine Aguluka, the suspect’s immediate younger brother, said that his brother had been molesting people especially members of his family including himself.

An eye witness said the suspect escaped through the window and took to his heels when men of the village vigilance group got to the house, after which they took the corpse to a morgue.

Mr Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Awka.

“Yes, the incident happened on the May 31 at about 0200 hrs, and the suspect was arrested yesterday (June 1).

“Investigation is ongoing, after which he would be charged to court,’’ he said. 

