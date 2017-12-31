Making phone calls at petrol stations can now land you in jail

news

Making phone calls at filling stations is now a criminal offence and attracts jail term, the Nigerian Police have said.

The police public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, reportedly disclosed this, noting that offenders could be prosecuted and jailed for attempted arson.

According to him, police officers have the authority to arrest anyone found making phone calls or smoking at filling stations.

"Making phone calls or smoking at filling stations is a criminal offence and the police, of course, could arrest anyone violating the safety rules put in place to safeguard life and property at the filling stations", Moshood was quoted as saying.

Similarly, a 28-year-old serving soldier with the 81 Batallion of the Nigerian Army, Mokola, Ibadan, Akpan Edet, and four other men have been arrested by the police for allegedly hijacking a fuel-laden truck at a spot along Akobo-Iwo road, Ibadan, Oyo State.