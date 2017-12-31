Home > News > Local >

Making phone calls at petrol stations can now land you in jail

Police Making phone calls at filling stations can now land you in jail

A police PRO said officers have the authority to arrest anyone found making phone calls or smoking at filling stations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police say making phone calls at filling stations can now land you in jail play

IGP Ibrahim Idris

(Chanels)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Making phone calls at filling stations is now a criminal offence and attracts jail term, the Nigerian Police have said.

The police public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, reportedly disclosed this, noting that offenders could be prosecuted and jailed for attempted arson.

According to him, police officers have the authority to arrest anyone found making phone calls or smoking at filling stations.

"Making phone calls or smoking at filling stations is a criminal offence and the police, of course, could arrest anyone violating the safety rules put in place to safeguard life and property at the filling stations", Moshood was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Still wondering why there isn't much regard for the Nigerian Police Force? See this!

Similarly, a 28-year-old serving soldier with the 81 Batallion of the Nigerian Army, Mokola, Ibadan, Akpan Edet, and four other men have been arrested by the police for allegedly hijacking a fuel-laden truck at a spot along Akobo-Iwo road, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari Nigerians tear president apart for appointing dead folks into boardsbullet
2 Buhari ‘Why we appointed dead people into agencies’- Presidencybullet
3 Pulse List Five notorious Lagos streets you should know aboutbullet

Related Articles

Nigerian Army Do not tarnish the image of the military - Air Vice Marshal, Yahaya
FRSC Agency promotes 1, 925 personnel, calls for re-dedication to duty.
Federal Government FG, Med-View sign agreement to evacuate 5,037 Nigerians from Libya
Nyesom Wike Governor’s Forum approval of $1bn insurgency fund is illegal – Wike
Godwin Obaseki Governor signs 2018 budget into law
Buhari President passes 6 bills into law

Local

Nigeria's Wole Soyinka became the first African to be recognised with the prize, which from 1901 to 1985 went to only eight people from outside the US and EUurope
Wole Soyinka Read Nobel laureate's 'New Year' statement
Buhari ya nuna facin ran sa bisa ga lamarin da ya faru a zaman majalisar sa
Buhari President to address Nigerians at 7am on New Year's day
Wife of late senator appointed by President wants family member as replacement
Buhari Wife of late senator appointed by President wants family member as replacement
Osun govt. receives N6.3bn Paris Club refund
Aregbesola Osun state civil servants suspend strike