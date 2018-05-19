news

The former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi has called on ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo to support the opposition coalition against President Buhari.

Makarfi also urged Obasanjo not to hinder the plan to assemble a coalition of opposition parties to defeat Buhari in 2019.

According to a report by Punch, the parties include the Peoples Democratic Party, the Olusegun Obasanjo-backed African Democratic Congress, and the Chief Olu Falae-led Social Democratic Party.

The report said there is already an ongoing alliance talks between the Nigerian Intervention Movement (NIM), co-chaired by Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and Dr. Abdujalil Tafawa-Balewa, with the Coalition for New Nigeria, a coalition of 35 political parties.

NIM confirmed in a statement that it holding separate and joint meetings with the Labour Party, United Progressive Party, Action Democratic Party, Action Alliance and several others.

Speaking further, Makarfi said “We still respect him as former president and elder statesman in Nigeria. Somebody, in spite of his shortcomings, I believe he still earns respect. But again, divided opposition is not a good way to kick APC out of power in 2019. It is actually the surest way of making APC to remain in power.

“So, I want everybody to think twice and assess individuals actions towards opposition parties. If APC hadn’t come together as a coalition of interests in 2015 APC, it won’t have pushed PDP out of power.”

The PDP has also described Buhari’s decision to run in 2019 as a welcome development.

According to the party, the President’s decision shows that God has answered its prayers for his downfall.