news

Gov. Kashim Shettima on Friday attended the funeral prayer of Maj. MM Hassan of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

Hassan, popularly called ‘Sarkin Yaki’ (the king of war) died in a granite explosion accident on Jan. 5, in Damboa general area of operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the governor alongside dozens of Muslim faithful observed the prayer at the Juma’at mosque, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The remains of the gallant soldier was laid to rest at the Military Cemetery, Maimalari Cantonment.

Shettima also joined other Muslims to observe special prayers for the souls of soldiers who lost their lives in the counter-insurgency operation.

Col. Usman Musa, the Deputy Director, Islamic Affairs, 8 Division, led the prayer session.

Musa prayed for repose of the souls of the fallen heroes, their families and quick recovery of the wounded soldiers.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram attacks vehicles conveying oil workers in Borno

Special prayer sessions were also observed for success of the counter-insurgency operation as well as peace, unity and stability in the country.

NAN recalls that a special church service was also conducted on Sunday for the fallen heroes as part of activities to commemorate the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Mrs Amina Mohammed, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, on Wednesday laid wreath in honour of the fallen heroes at the military cemetery, Maiduguri.