Magu leads Commonwealth Africa countries in anti-corruption war

Ibrahim Magu, EFCC acting chairman

(Premium Times Nigeria)
Nigeria, represented by the Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been appointed the new Chairman of Heads of Anti-Corruption Agencies in Commonwealth Africa, comprising 19 countries.

The appointment was announced at the 8th Regional Conference of the body which ended in Abuja on Friday, May 18, 2018.

The group said in a communique that the members resolved to deepen collaboration on asset tracking and recovery.

It expressed concern about the heavy losses that Africa was suffering as a result of illegal transfers of proceeds of corruption and crime.

To effectively tackle the challenge, the body stressed the need for synergy among member countries.

ALSO READ: Soyinka tells Magu to jail corrupt ex-presidents

“African countries should strengthen cooperation and partnership in the tracing, recovery and return of assets in accordance with Article 54 of the United Nations Convention against Corruption and Article 16 of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption.’’

The group underscored the importance of whistle-blowing in the fight against corruption, asset recovery and return and urged African countries to enact strong legislations and provide protection for whistleblowers.

Anti-corruption agencies from member countries, however, appealed to judicial and prosecuting authorities to support and fast-track prosecution of corruption cases.

“Anti-corruption agencies in Africa should explore innovative ways of delivering public education, awareness and sensitisation messages to the general public about tracing and recovering of assets,’’ the group said.

