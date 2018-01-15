Home > News > Local >

Magodo fire "under control", no casualty figures yet

In Lagos Magodo fire "under control", no casualty figures yet

Casualty figures will not be released until after the end of the rescue operation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Magodo fire "under control", no casualty figures yet play

Scene of the gas plant explosion in Magodo, Lagos State

(Channel TV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu, has reported that the fire incident at the Second Coming Gas Plant located on CMD road in Magodo area of Lagos is now under control.

The fire had started after the station exploded early on Monday, January 15, 2018, due to what early reports indicate was caused by a spark from a car passing by the station.

While speaking to reporters at the scene of the accident, LASEMA boss, Tiamiyu said, "The fire incident is absolutely under control. So, what we're trying to do is the final damping down, after which a comprehensive incident assessment will be done to unravel the mystery behind this fire, and then we'll take our report back to the government to take the appropriate action."

He also revealed that the station will be immediately shut down for assessment and refused to reveal casualty figures until the operation is concluded.

While also speaking at the scene of the accident, the Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Razak Fadipe, revealed that the explosion was caused by the exhaust pipe of the passing vehicle that resulted in the fire.

At least 10 feared in preliminary reports

Magodo fire "under control", no casualty figures yet play

An eyewitness cries at the scene of the Magodo fire accident on Monday, January 15, 2018

(Channels TV)
 

While authorities are coy to on casualty figures, preliminary media reports indicate that at least 10 people have died due to the accident, with many more injured.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Presidentbullet
2 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
3 Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore runs from his office over N100M lawsuitbullet

Related Articles

Lagos Gas Explosion Death toll rises to 10, dozens wounded
BREAKING 2 feared dead as gas plant explodes in Magodo, Lagos
Rivers killings Amaechi weeps as he visits bereaved families
In Lagos 3 policemen dismissed for wrongful use of firearms
Pulse Opinion Are Nigerians right to attack Femi Adesina over Fulani herdsmen?
Rivers Massacre Police kill 6 Don Wani gang members in shootout, arrest 1
Prof. Jibril Aminu Senator cautions politicians, journalists against hate speech
El-Zakzaky Shiite leader reportedly suffers stroke in detention

Local

Plateau Governor, Lalong apologises over anti grazing law comment
In Plateau 1 killed, another injured in attack on community
Nigerian prison (Photo used for illustrative purposes alone)
In Kaduna 450 inmates regain freedom to decongest prison
Gov Udom Emmanuel
Udom Emmanuel Akwa Ibom Governor appoints new SSG
Boko Haram's mass abduction sparked a global campaign -- "Bring Back Our Girls" -- to press for their return
Chibok Nigeria's abducted schoolgirls: a timeline