Magodo fire "under control", no casualty figures yet

news

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu, has reported that the fire incident at the Second Coming Gas Plant located on CMD road in Magodo area of Lagos is now under control.

The fire had started after the station exploded early on Monday, January 15, 2018, due to what early reports indicate was caused by a spark from a car passing by the station.

While speaking to reporters at the scene of the accident, LASEMA boss, Tiamiyu said, "The fire incident is absolutely under control. So, what we're trying to do is the final damping down, after which a comprehensive incident assessment will be done to unravel the mystery behind this fire, and then we'll take our report back to the government to take the appropriate action."

He also revealed that the station will be immediately shut down for assessment and refused to reveal casualty figures until the operation is concluded.

While also speaking at the scene of the accident, the Director of the Lagos State Fire Service, Razak Fadipe, revealed that the explosion was caused by the exhaust pipe of the passing vehicle that resulted in the fire.

At least 10 feared in preliminary reports