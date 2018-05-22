news

One of the prime suspects allegedly involved in the Senate mace theft saga has been linked to the Kogi government.

This was revealed to the Senate committee investigating the incident by the commissioner of Police in charge of crime investigations in the office of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Abu Shaibu, Daily Post reports.

Shaibu told the lawmakers that one of the prime suspects had an identity card with Kogi state government house printed on it.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege reportedly invaded the Senate on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, with thugs who hijacked the mace.

Senate frowns at slow pace of investigations

The committee chairman, Senator Bala Ibn’Nallah frowned at the slow pace of the investigation.

He also wondered why the suspects have not been arraigned in court.

Ibn’Nallah also ordered the police commissioner to ask the investigation officer to appear before it.

He said “The Police is not following the rule of the law in prosecuting criminal suspects involving Senate invasion and mace theft. The law did not allow a suspect to be held in police custody more than 24 hours.

“By now the court would have ordered their detention in prison custody instead of Police custody.”

Omo-Agege denies

In his reaction to the allegation that he led thugs to steal the mace, Senator Omo-Agege said that he had nothing to do with the incident.

A statement issued by his counsel, Lucky Ajokperniovo said: "We are aware of several media reports suggesting that Senator Omo-Agege personally removed or encouraged anyone to remove the Mace of the Senate. This weighty allegation is not true at all", the statement said.

"Following the said media reports on the Mace issue, the Police authorities decided to hear from Senator Omo-Agege. He has told the Police his perspective to help them carry out a proper investigation. He has since left the Police. Senator Omo-Agege trusts them to thoroughly investigate this very serious matter"

Meanwhile, reports say the alleged five mace thieves arrested by the police all hail from Delta, the same state as the Senator.

The five suspects are: Tuoyo Mabiaku – Warri North Local Government Area, Peter Orede – Warri South LGA, Blessing Edjeke - Abraka In Ethiope East LGA, Lucky Okomu - Oghara in Ethiope West LGA, Prince Enayemo – Ughelli South LGA.