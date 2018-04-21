Home > News > Local >

Mace Saga: PDP calls for urgent inquest

The party made the call in a resolution at its emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Senator Shehu Sani says his belt was used in place of the stolen Mace on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. play

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for urgent inquest into the security breach that characterised Wednesday’s invasion of the Senate and forceful removal of its mace.

In the resolution released on Friday, it said that security at the National Assembly complex was compromised during the incident, and that it should be expeditiously addressed.

The party described the invasion as treasonable and direct attack on the sovereignty of Nigeria and her integrity, which must be jointly condemned by all Nigerians.

It charged security agencies to arrest and prosecute all persons involved in the embarrassing incident “notwithstanding status’’.

The party also resolved that the PDP leads a strong conversation and discussion towards a formal coalition of democratic forces to guarantee Nigerians the much-desired all-inclusive platform ahead of 2019 general elections.

It directed the NEC to commence action towards the establishment of a shadow cabinet to pilot its roadmap towards national economic recovery and good governance.

According to the resolution this should be done in line with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians, ahead of 2019 elections.

In the same vein, the NEC also strongly condemns the branding of Nigerian youths as lazy by President Muhammadu Buhari. It is a direct injury on the sensibility of the youths.

“Nigerian youths are known worldwide to as hardworking.

“The PDP reaffirms its belief and confidence in Nigerian youths and boldly announces to the world that our youths are resourceful and agile.

“Our nation is blessed with hardworking young men and women,’’ it said. 

