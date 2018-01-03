Home > News > Local >

Low turnout of workers at public offices after holidays

Pulse observed a low turnout of workers at public offices visited after the holidays.

  
(Pulse)
Holiday season is over but the federal civil service still wears a very somber look.

Pulse observed a low turnout of workers at some public offices visited on both the first and second days of work.

“Federal government should have declared the whole of this week a public holiday instead of just Monday so somebody can rest,” a civil servant said as she alighted her official bus at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Thought she was done. I was wrong.

“Mrs Adeniran are you staying till 4pm today?” she asked her colleague as they both sauntered into the Head of Service wing of the secretariat.

(Pulse)

“No. Madam Ruth, I’ll be leaving by 2pm. This is not my father or husband’s job abeg. Even if I die today, the work will still continue,” Mrs Adeniran replied.

“I will  leave either by 12noon or 1pm because my children are at home as school is yet to resume. You know these kids and how they can play. This work is not heavenly race abeg. Do your best and leave the rest for others,” said Madam Ruth.

While some were busy attending to leftovers of their last year duties, most workers were seen exchanging pleasantries at offices and walkways.

Traders at the Eagle Square were also few at their duty post, leaving commercial transport workers downhearted.

“Since morning, this is my second trip and as you can see, no passengers on the road,” said a commercial driver who simply identified himself as Chinedu.

He tells Pulse that work would resume fully on Monday, January 8, 2018.

“Some of these government workers are still in the village. They won’t come back till weekend then they will resume on Monday. That is how they do every year,” he announced shortly before he zoomed off.

The minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau had declared December 25 and 26, 2017 and January 1, 2018 as public holidays for the celebration of Christmas and new year holidays.

But, it seems like most government workers still haven’t had enough.

