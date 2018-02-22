Looters want to demonise Buhari’s government - Lai Mohammed

news

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has said that corrupt people want to demonise President Buhari’s government.

According to Punch, Mohammed said “They are making a corrective administration to look like the culprit, to give the impression that the rain started beating us in Nigeria only from May 2015, to play down the challenges that this administration has faced and which it is successfully tackling.”

The minister said this on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, while speaking with some staff of TVC Communications, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Hanlon.

Mohammed said that the same people who looted the country’s resources are now posing as saviours.

According to him, “the same people who presided over yesterday’s looting of our treasury are today posing as would-be saviour of Nigerians; that the corrupt ones are spending millions of naira to paint the government bad, and that Nigeria is not returning to Egypt.

‘’We are on a rescue mission. However, the way a section of the media is reporting the challenges facing the country today does not reflect that understanding.

ALSO READ: ‘President Buhari’s ministers are corrupt too,’ Uche Secondus says

‘’For example, we did not get to where we are today in just three years. It has taken successive decades of bad governance, unbridled corruption, the lack of probity, a culture of impunity and a near state of anarchy.

“These are the ills this administration inherited and which it has set out to tackle. And this is what the media must reflect in their reporting.”

Buhari’s government is a failure

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, described President Buhari’s regime as a monumental disaster.

The party’s chairman said this while speaking to the PDP caucus at the National Assembly.