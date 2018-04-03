Looters List: I did not steal any money - Ex-Gov Aliyu

news

The former Governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wans to blackmail him.

The Federal Government on Sunday, April 1, 2018, released a second list of looters that had Aliyu’s name on it.

The former Governor who said that he did not steal any money, added that APC is angry because he refused to join the party.

Calling on the government to prove that he collected N1.6 billion from the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki, Aliyu vowed to challenge the allegation.

The former Governor also said “I wonder why the federal government should include my name in the 24 treasury looters list released again by the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.’’

“The APC government has embarked on calculated blackmail against my person because I refused to join the party.

“We all have our minds and what we believe in politics is a thing of the mind.

“In the orchestrated plot to tarnish my image, I am presently before the Federal High Court and a Niger High Court for the same alleged offence.

“This is to show that the government is hell bent on bringing me down but they will not succeed,” he added.

Omokri’s looters list

Reno Omokri, a former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan recently released a list of alleged looters who are in President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet and are also members of the All Progressives' Congress (APC).

The is coming after the Peoples Democratic Party released over 50 names of alleged looters in the APC.