Libya returnees in Edo will receive N20,000 every month

The Chairman of Edo Task force Against Human trafficking, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, said the stipends would be paid for three months.

The Edo Government on Friday commenced the payment of N20,000 monthly stipends to the four sets of Libya returnees in the state.

Speaking at Idia College, in Benin, venue where the returnees converged to collect the stipends, Chairman of Edo Task force Against Human trafficking, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, said the stipends would be paid for three months.

She said ”when the first set of returnees arrived the state, the governor promised to pay them monthly stipends. This is the first of the payment and it will be for three months’’.

Omorogbe, who is also the Commissioner for Justice, presented N20,000 cheque each to 10 of the returnees while bank transfers process commenced for others.

Some of the returnees who got their cheques appealed to the state government to increase the amount and start the vocational training process as it promised.

ALSO READ: A Nigerian migrant sells for N145,000 in Libyan slave market

Others, who have yet to get their bank alerts confirming the payment of the money to their bank accounts, appealed to the state government to fast track the process as they needed money for their up keep.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that training forms titled “Curbing Migration in Nigeria Project” were distributed to the returnees at the venue to specify the vocational training they would like to acquire.

