LG purchases 25 cartons of sweet to woo children for immunisation

Polio In Jigawa LG purchases 25 cartons of sweet to woo children for immunisation

The Information Officer of the council, Alhaji Abdullahi Yakubu, made this knwon to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday.

Nigerian vaccination campaigns may be threatened by new round of rumours play

Nigeria is the only African country still affected by polio. A worker examines a 12-year-old child in Adamawa, Nigeria.

The Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa says it has purchased 25 cartons of sweets to woo children to participate in the ongoing immunisation programme.

Yakubu said that the sweets would help the council to achieve its target of immunising no fewer than 65,429 children against polio in the ongoing round of the immunisation in the area.

He said that the council had received 72,000 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) to cover the targeted number of children.

He explained that the children would be immunised against the disease during the five-day exercise which commenced on April 7.

He said that the council’s Head of Health Education, Alhaji Sule Shehu, had earlier visited District Heads of Miga and Zareku communities to sensitise them on the need to participate in the immunisation.

Yakubu added the council also sought the support and cooperation of other stakeholders in the council for the successful conduct of the exercise.

NAN reports that the exercise is currently being conducted across the 27 local government areas of the state.

