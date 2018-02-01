news

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has assured commuters that it would not increase transport fare in spite of the tolls review by Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

Alhaji Taofeek Oluwa, its Chairman in Jakande, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LCC had recently announced its plan to review to upward the tolls for different categories of motorists plying Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway with effect from Feb.1.

Oluwa said that the development would not affect transport fares in the corridor.

“Following the announcement of the toll review at the Admiralty Circle Plaza and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Plaza by the Lekki Concession Company, LCC, there will be no fare increase,’’ he said.

The NURTW chief said that the union was duly carried along by LCC, as one of the critical stakeholders during the engagement process for the toll review.

“It is encouraging that LCC carried the union along as one of the critical stakeholders consulted during the engagement process for the toll review which resulted in the

minimal increase in tariff charged the branded commercial buses.

“From Feb.1, branded commercial buses popularly called “Danfo’’ which previously paid N80.00 would be paying N90 (Ninety Naira) for e-Tag payments and N100 (One Hundred) for cash payments.

“As long as LCC honours its agreement of our mutual understanding at the stakeholders’ meeting, we can confidently support LCC.

“We assure the commuters that they will not suffer any increase in the fare paid to board the branded commercial buses coming into or going out of Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway.

“The NURTW is happy to endorse the toll fare review,” Oluwa said.

Another NURTW official in the area, Alhaji Quadri Adesokan, said that LCC had promised to improve the standards of the roads for the safety of passengers.

“We have heard the concerns of LCC and have agreed to support them because they have promised to maintain the roads.

“A large number of our buses are using the e-tag which affords us unhindered entry and return from Lekki-Epe Expressway,” Adesokan added.

NAN reports that LCC said it had been managing the operations of the roads for the past 10 years in spite of the yearly increase of the cost of operations and other relevant expenses without toll review.

According to it, LCC provides various other services to road users, especially as it relates to their convenience such as the 24/7 free vehicle breakdown and recovery services by the Company’s Route and Incident Management team.

The company said it equally provided the dedicated Police Team; the Toll free Customer Service helpline and other services and over 100,000 road users have benefited from the free services.

According to the company, the new Toll Tariffs on Admiralty Circle Plaza for motorcycles is N10; Saloon Cars and Tricycles will pay N200, while those on e-tag payment will pay N180.

The sport utility vehicle toll is N250, while the e-Tag is N225.

Light Trucks and 2-axle buses tariff is now N400, while the e-tag is N360.

The heavy duty trucks/buses with two or more heavy axles will now pay N1000, while those on e-tag is now N900.

On the Ikoyi Link Bridge Plaza, the tariff of motorcycles now is N200, the Saloon Cars will pay N300, while those on

e-tag payment is now N270.

The toll for the Mini-vans, sport utility vehicles and light trucks has increased to N400, while those on e-tag is N360.

Meanwhile, the light trucks and 2-axles buses now are to pay N1, 000 and those on e-tag moved to N900.