Lead with fear of God, Lamido charges leaders

Former governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has charged leaders in the country to lead with the fear of God in order to move the country forward.

Lamido gave the charge on Thursday when he visited Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta in Asaba.

“Leaders must have the fear of God; Nigeria is for all Nigerians and governance is for all.

“So, let us have love for Nigeria, love for each other, and then there will be trust, and when there is trust, things will work out very well,“he said.

Lamido expressed worries over the killings in the country, advising that things must be done right to prevent more bloodshed.

The former governor, who informed Okowa of his presidential ambition in 2019 under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said there was a need to develop the country.

He promised to work with others to ensure unity and tackle issues of transforming the nation.

Lamido said that the PDP`s 16 year-rule in the country witnessed remarkable progress in uniting the country.

Responding, Okowa called for love, commitment and focus among PDP members to galvanise the party to victory.

He said that the party needed to remain united and committed and to carry all its leaders and members along to achieve victory in future elections.

“I am happy that our party is rediscovering itself after our successful convention in which the leaders were able to come out as one united family, committed to the future of the nation and the party.

“Our party is founded on love and commitment; we need to stay focused and sit down and take decisions as a party.

“We must start a relationship among our leaders to enable us talk about issues of our party and the nation, and reassure Nigerians that we are truly prepared to lead this nation and take it to greater heights,” Okowa said.

The governor called for support for the various organs of the party so as to achieve success, stressing: “our collective strength will move the party forward to victory”.

He commended Lamido for his commitment and consistency as a member of the party.