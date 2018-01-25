Lawmakers to issue arrest warrant on Mike Adenuga over Glo

news

Members of the House of Representative under a adhoc panel investigating operational activities of service of telecos have threatened to issue an arrest warrant on Dr Mike Adenuga.

The move, Daily Trust reports, is to checkmate the billionaire's refusal to honour invitations by the adhoc panel.

On Thursday, January 25, 2018, the panel chairman, Hon Ahmed Abu and other members of the panel that include Hon Bede Eke and Hon Abdulrahman Shuaibu agreed to approach the House under the leadership of Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, to issue an arrest warrant against Adenuga.

Adenuga's sins

The lawmakers see Adenuga's refusal to show up after several invitation by the panel as an affront to the legislature.

Meanwhile the lawmaker said records before the panel showed that Glo owes the Federal Government over N16.7 billion.

The panel had also urged the EFCC and the ICPC to go after Adenuga for holding Federal Government funds and refusing to show before a panel to explain the reasons his company is yet to pay the debt owed the government.

Adenuga feels he's too big and above the law - Hon Ahmed Abu

The adhoc panel chairman, Honourable Ahmed Abu representing Niger, said Adenuga's refusal to honour the invitation is unacceptable.

He further said the telco billionaire feels too big and above the law, hence his refusal to honour the invitation after several attempts.

"A situation where the parliament will invite an agency or organization and then it won't come, then we're going nowhere. Some people feel they're too big; that they're above the law. I'm making reference to Mr Mike Adenuga, the chairman of Glo.

"The amount of disrespect he has for the parliament is unacceptable. Yes, he's a billionaire, but that doesn't mean anything. Anybody can be a billionaire in the right atmosphere," he said.