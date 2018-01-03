Home > News > Local >

Lawal Kaita :  Nigeria has lost a patriot–PDP Forum

He also condoled with the  the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Kabir Usman, the people of Kaduna and Katsina States as well as the immediate family of the deceased.

Late Lawal Kaita

An organisation, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Your Door Campaign Forum, has expressed sadness over the death of a former governor of the old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita.

Mr Jacob Dickson, National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, said  in a statement in Kaduna on Wednesday that  “Nigeria has lost a patriot who contributed immensely to the development of contemporary politics in the country.’’

Dickson described the deceased “as one of the most accommodating, generous and refined politicians  the nation has ever produced.’’

“ Politics will never be the same without the jocular banter of the deceased.

“Nigeria will miss the wise counsel of late Lawal Kaita;  to him, politics was never a do-or- die affair, but a vehicle for service to the people.

“On behalf of  the PDP at Your Door Campaign Forum, I condole with the National Secretary of our beloved party in the person of Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri and other members,’’ he said.

He also condoled with the  the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Kabir Usman, the people of Kaduna and Katsina States as well as the immediate family of the deceased.

“May Allah forgive all his shortcomings, grant him eternal rest  and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss,’’ he added.

