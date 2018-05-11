Home > News > Local >

Late Sheik Isiyaku Rabi'u buried in Kano

Isyaku Rabiu Late Sheik buried in Kano

Rabi'u died on Tuesday at the age of 93 in a London hospital after a protracted illness.

Billionaire Kano businessman Isyaku Rabiu dies at 90 play

Isyaku Rabiu
Thousands of people including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III attended the funeral prayer of Kano businessman, late Sheik Isiyaku Rabi’u on Friday in Kano.

Rabi’u died on Tuesday at the age of 93 in a London hospital after a protracted illness.

NAN reports that the funeral prayer for the deceased businessman was held at the Sheik Muhammad Rabi’u Juma’at mosque, Goron Dutse in Kano metropolis at about 2:33 pm.

ALSO READ: Kano State Govt. renames paediatric hospital after late Sheikh Isiyaku Rabi’u

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Kaulaha Mosque, Sheikh Tijjani Aliyu Sisa.

Among other prominent personalities that also attended the prayer include Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, his Deputy, Prof Hafiz Abubakar as well as Gov. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa,

Other were the Minister of Interior, retired Lt. – Gen. Abdurrahman Bello Dambazau, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. – Gen. Yusuf Tukur Burutai, Emirs of Kano, Daura and Ringim, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, Alhaji Umar Faruk, and Alhaji Sayyadi Mahmud Ringim respectively.

Also in attendance were the politicians, members of the diplomatic corps, members of the business community, prominent Islamic scholars as well as numerous sympathisers from across the country.

NAN also reports that the remains of Sheikh Rabi’u was buried at exactly 2:45pm at the premises of his personal residence at Goron Dutse in Kano metropolis.

The late business magnet left behind wives, 42 children and many grand children.

