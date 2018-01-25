news

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, says it is building capacity of its resident doctors in orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeries to cater for patients with such problems.

Prof. Wale Oke, LASUTH Chief Medical Director (CMD), made this known at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday.

Oke spoke at the end of a two-day free orthopaedics medical mission organised by LASUTH, in collaboration with an Indian-based hospital, Lokmanya Hospital.

“We will always use the opportunity available to us to build and transfer skill to our practitioners.

“We are going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), so that we can actually send our resident doctors to Lokmanya Hospital.

“We have already signed some MoUs with hospitals in India; it is only right to do same thing with the hospital.

“This medical mission is not only going to benefit patients; it is also going to transfer skills as well,” he said.

Oke said that the medical mission was an initial step to further collaborate with the Lokmanya Hospital in the future.

According to him, the mission is set to identify individual orthopaedic problems that may arise.

“The ones that can be sorted out as quickly as possible will be done and those that require further management will be planned for.

“This is an initial step toward bigger things,” he said.

Also, the Director, Clinical Services and Training, LASUTH, Dr Ayo Adedokun, said that the hospital’s collaboration with Lokmanya was aimed at reducing medical tourism.

Adedokun said: “This is the first mission to screen patients, see them and try to do some skill transfer to our local professionals so that our doctors can learn so much.

“It is also meant to do a cross fertilisation and the end result is that medical tourism will gradually reduce significantly.

“Our doctors can learn so much from the medical mission, the first of its kind at the hospital. “

In his remarks, a Consultant Spine Surgeon with Lokmanya Hospital, Dr Pallav Bhatia, urged people to adopt healthy lifestyles in order to have healthy spine.

Bhatia said that many spinal cord injuries were caused by poor and unhealthy habits.

“To have a healthy spine, people should go for daily walks, exercise, so that the muscles can be strengthened to protect the spine.

“Also, people should keep a good diet; increase calcium in your diet so as to protect the bones.

“Finally, people should maintain good posture at all times, either by the way you sit, walk or stand,” he said.

Two beneficiaries of the free medical mission urged LASUTH management to ensure that its doctors travel to foreign countries to improve their skills.

One of them, a business woman, Miss Caroline Nwaefulou, urged governments to employ and train more doctors.

“This country is lacking enough skilled professionals in the medical field.

“These Indians came to our country to treat us. We can also do well by sending our own doctors to their country to improve their skills.

“The country’s health sector will thrive if we continue to build capacity of our own local doctors,” Nwaefulou said.

Another beneficiary, Mr Paul Ihunze, called on the Lagos State Government to adequately fund its hospitals in the state in order to improve healthcare delivery.

“Training and retraining of doctors, adequate and well equipped health facilities are what we need in the country’s health sector to improve health of the citizenry,” Ihunze said.