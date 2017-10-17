Home > News > Local >

LASUTH Hospital to commence full cardiac surgery

The CMD said on Tuesday in Lagos that the teaching hospital was striving to be the hub of qualitative healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

As part of efforts to stem overseas medical tourism by Nigerians, the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, says it will soon begin full cardiac surgery.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Adewole Oke, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the teaching hospital was striving to be the hub of qualitative healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) doctors performing surgery.

Oke said the hospital was making effort to end the treatment of diseases that could be treated locally; hence, there it was ready to do its best.

“We have a government that is interested in the health sector; that is ready to move the sector forward. It has provided enough infrastructure and world class facilities."

“In other to complement the government’s efforts, we are also sharpening our skills to make sure that we provide world class services to make Lagos the hub of medical healthcare delivery."

“Not by the world of the mouth, LASUTH conducted five kidney transplants this week and two between yesterday and today without any expatriate. All the surgeons are LASUTH doctors."

“We have also done cardiac surgery (heart replacement) about six months ago with the aid of some foreign consultants, but soon we will stand on our own,’’ he said.

Oke said that with the world class facilities available in the teaching hospital, it was set to stand without any assistance from overseas as regards surgery.

“As it stands today, we can boast of first class infrastructure, hence, we can also provide first class services in terms of healthcare for Lagosians and Nigeria as whole."

“We hope to build on our kidney transplant experience for the cardiac. We have had seamless cardiac surgery first, but we want to cross our Ts and dot our Is on it."

“By next year, we should be able to stand on our own and perform the surgery locally without external help which I believe will help our system to grow."

“The doctors available at the hospital are up to the task, they are well equipped and trained with first class knowledge,’’ he said.

