LASU bans indiscriminate sale of waste materials

The Lagos State University (LASU) has prohibited its staff from selling or releasing for free, material, property and items, including waste papers, to any external body for recycling.

LASU said in its official bulletin that any staff who engaged in such transaction without approval from appropriate authority would be sanctioned.

“It has come to the notice of the university management that some individuals and companies have been contacting some members of the university to solicit for waste papers for the purpose of recycling.

“These individuals and companies have indicated their desire to pay for the waste papers.

“All members are hereby informed that under no circumstance should any property, material, items, including waste papers be released or sold to any company or individual without due process and approval from the appropriate department,’’ it said.

According to the bulletin, the Board of Survey is the only recognised body authorized to sell obsolete, waste items of the university in line with laid down regulations.