LASTMA refers 10 motorists for psychiatric test over misconducts

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has referred 10 traffic offenders to a psychiatric hospital for mental assessment in the last two years.

LASTMA Chief Executive Officer, Mr Chris Olakpe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the agency still carried out full mental assessment on erring motorists in the metropolis.

He said since assuming office as chief executive officer in 2016, 10 drivers have been taken for mental evaluation.

“The mental assessment on drivers is still ongoing particularly for drunk driving.

“We also referred those who drive against the traffic which we call- one way”.

“Those drivers are materials for psycho- emotional examination. We also administer a preliminary breath alcohol test using the se breathalysers on drunk drivers.

“When we use the breathalyser, we are able to determine those who require psycho-emotional examination and we will be able to take them away for abuse of psycho tropic and barbiturates.

Olakpe said that with the introduction of new commercial buses in the metropolis by the Lagos State government, traffic flow would improve as use of personal vehicles would decrease.

He added: “We are trying to create a new culture whereby you drop your car and take a ride in an air conditioned bus with all facilities