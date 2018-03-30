Home > News > Local >

LASTMA boss lauds motorists’ compliance with traffic instructions

LASTMA boss lauds motorists' compliance with traffic instructions

Olakpe gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, saying that  he was impressed with the motorists’ orderliness throughout the duration of the president’s visit.

Mr. Chris Olakpe, Chief Executive Officer of LASTMA play

Mr. Chris Olakpe, Chief Executive Officer of LASTMA

Mr Chris Olakpe, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has lauded the orderliness demonstrated by motorists  during  the official visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

Olakpe gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, saying that  he was impressed with the motorists’ orderliness throughout the duration of the president’s visit.

The LATSMA boss said majority of the motorists complied with the directions and adhere to the  official instructions during temporary restrictions on some major roads in Lagos on Thursday.

We appreciate the level of compliance of the motorists during the president’s visit to Lagos State; our officials and personnel of Nigeria Police Force really ensured there was  steady movement of vehicles despite restrictions to some areas.

“About 1,000 LASTMA officials were deployed to various routes to maintain free flow of traffic during the visit, from Ikeja axis up to Lagos Island to ensure orderliness in the city,” he said.

The LASTMA boss appealed to the drivers, especially the commercial bus drivers, to maintain orderliness and obey the traffic rules and regulations during the Easter festivities.

Olakpe also urged motorists plying Agege, Iyana-Ipaja, Cement along Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, to exercise patience as the ongoing road reconstruction would soon be completed.

He  also appealed to motorists to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic officials to ensure  or.derliness and free  flow of traffic on the roads.

