The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to collaborate on emergency management.

The LASEMA General Manager, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu, said at the signing of the agreement on Saturday in Lagos that the collaboration would enable the agency to provide necessary assistance and support during any emergency.

“The epoch making event started with a team set up a year ago to look into the documents, regulations and statutory functions.

“It was to ensure that all necessary issues were properly looked into for the mutual understanding of both parties involved,’’ Tiamiyu said in a statement signed by Mr Adebayo Kehinde, LAAEMA Head of Public Affairs.

The general manager commended FAAN for providing adequate security and safety at the airports in line with international standard.

Tiamiyu, however, called on FAAN management to ensure easy passage of LASEMA operatives through the airport toll gates and corridors during emergency situations.

“This would facilitate prompt respond to such unexpected events within the shortest time. A minute delay is not good for timely intervention during emergency,” he said.

Also, Kehinde said in the statement that the two agencies would deploy resources to tackle emergency situations at the Lagos Airports.

Kehinde said, “The two agencies agreed to collaborate in information gathering, equipment, materials and expertise that will assist FAAN and other relevant agencies.

“This is aim at bringing any emergency within the five nautical miles of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMA) under control.”

In her remarks, the Airport Manager, Mrs Victoria Shin-Aba, commended the Lagos State Government for taken a pro-active measure in disaster management.

Shin-Aba said that the signing of the MoU would further deepen the existing relationship between the two organisations.

She lauded LASEMA for her active participation and engagement during the emergency mock exercises organised by FAAN.