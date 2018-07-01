Land all over Nigeria belongs to the Fulanis - Miyetti Allah

news

The group known as the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said that land all over Nigeria belongs to the Fulanis.

The group also accused those claiming to own land of causing the constant clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

Over 200 people were killed last week in Plateau state allegedly by Fulani herdsmen.

Establishment of ranches

Speaking on the Federal Government’s plan to establish ranches, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo said they are fully in support of the plan.

“it is because there are no ranches that some Fulani elements from other states are opposed to anti-grazing law.

“But with the intervention of the Federal Government, Fulani can now confine their grazing activities to a particular area.

“They are raising opposition to it because the President of the federation is a Fulani man. I don’t know the basis of the opposition, but those people who are opposed to it are enemies of the Fulani. They are trying to gang up against the Fulani because of their personal interests.

“Is it not a good idea to also settle the Fulani? This will be a solution to the herders-farmers’ conflicts Insha Allah.”

Economic impact

Bodejo, who also highlighted the economic impact of cattle rearers in the country, said the economy will close down if cattle markets are closed.

“If we close all the cattle markets in this country, the economy will come down. Take the case of Lagos where they slaughter almost 6000 cows per day; go and ask the governor how much revenue they are raking from there.”

Fulanis are hated

The chairman also claims that Fulani in Nigeria have been marginalized for over 60 years, adding that some people want to destroy their economy.

Bodejo said “For almost 60 years, Fulani have not gained anything from government.

“Some people are just bent on destroying the Fulani economy.

ALSO READ: We did not kill anybody in Plateau state - Herdsmen

“As far as I am concerned, they have no reason for opposing creation of ranches. It is just a demonstration of their hatred against the Fulani.

“Everybody has a right to his opinion but the hatred is too much for us. Let us have a rethink and build Nigeria together.”

Herdsmen sue Plateau govt

This is coming on the heels of a statement made by the group’s Secretary- General , Saleh Al-Hassan.

According to Daily Post, Al-Hassan said that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has sued the Plateau state government for N4b.

He also claimed that its members were the victims in the clash and wondered why nobody has been brought to book.

The scribe said there will be no peace in Nigeria until Fulani herdsmen are given a share of the land and resources in the country.