Home > News > Local >

Lalong creates 6 new ministries in Plateau Government

Simon Lalong Government creates 6 new ministries in Plateau

Mr Rufus Bature, Secretary to the Government of Plateau, announced the creation of the new ministries in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong play

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong

(News Agency of Nigeria (NAN))
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau has created six additional ministries to the 17 ministries in the state,  bringing the total to 23. Five of the ministries were carved out from the existing ones.

Mr Rufus Bature, Secretary to the Government of Plateau, announced the creation of the new ministries in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Jos.

Bature said that the creation of ministries was in line with government determination to reinvigorate its machinery to deliver on the five policy thrust of the administration.

The statement said that a Ministry of Transport has been carved out from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Ministry of Mineral Development is to be excised from the Ministry of Environment and Mineral Development.

“The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has been carved out of the present Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

“A Ministry of Economic Planning has been created out of Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and State Planning Commission”.

According to the statement, a Ministry of Science and Technology has been created out of the present Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Bature  added that an entirely new Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has also created.

He  said that the new ministries will take off immediately.

NAN recalled that before the creation of the ministries,  Gov Lalong had submitted a list of 23 Commissioner nominees to the Plateau House of Assembly for approval instead of the 17 nominees he submitted in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was very...bullet
3 Boko Haram Dapchi residents attack Yobe Governor for lying about...bullet

Related Articles

In Plateau 1 student killed, 2 injured in college protest
Simon Lalong Plateau Govt. allays fear of sack as 834 new teachers demand for job security
Al-Makura Nasarawa Gov, Okorocha, others bag NTA Integrity, National Service Award 2017
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, February 13, 2018]
Fulani Herdsmen Governors Ortom, Lalong are beefing again
Plateau State Governor Lalong swears in Grand Khadi, 2 LG Chairmen
Cattle Colony Kogi government gets dragged to court for giving FG land
Lalong Plateau Governor sacks all state commissioners
In Adamawa Fresh killings as herdsmen, villagers clash
In Ondo Vigilante group arrests 4 herdsmen with guns, axes

Local

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and President Muhammadu Buhari
Fayose Governor hits at Buhari 2 days after meeting president
Nigerian Army
Insurgency Nigerian Army tasks media on objectivity, collaboration
Hausa children
In Ibadan Hausa Community pledges support for unity of Nigeria
Can Nigeria afford to lose 97 fine soldiers?
Yusuf Buratai COAS inaugurates Army facilities, lauds troops over fight against insurgency