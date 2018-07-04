Pulse.ng logo
Lai Mohammed reacts to court order on Buhari's impeachment process

Buhari Lai Mohammed denies knowledge of court order on President's impeachment process

Mohammed said this while speaking to newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

  • Published:
Lai Mohammed denies knowledge of court order on President Buhari's impeachment process play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has said that he is not aware of a court order mandating the National Assembly to begin an impeachment process against President Buhari.

Mohammed said this while speaking to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, Justice Maureen Onyetenu of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo issued the order.

He said “I’m just hearing it from you. I will have to read it myself.”

The Chairman of the Ilesa branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, Kanmi Ajibola; and a human rights activist, Mr. Suleiman Adeniyi had approached the court, seeking an order mandating the legislature to commence the impeachment process.

ALSO READ: Buhari scored 2 F9 grades in 1961 WASCE

According to tem, Buhari should be impeached for spending money without the National Assembly’s approval.

The duo also alleged that the President doesn’t have a West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.

In the run-up to the 2015 election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also accused President Buhari of forging his WAEC result.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

