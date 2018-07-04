news

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has said that he is not aware of a court order mandating the National Assembly to begin an impeachment process against President Buhari.

Mohammed said this while speaking to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

On Wednesday, July 4, 2018, Justice Maureen Onyetenu of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo issued the order.

He said “I’m just hearing it from you. I will have to read it myself.”

The Chairman of the Ilesa branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, Kanmi Ajibola; and a human rights activist, Mr. Suleiman Adeniyi had approached the court, seeking an order mandating the legislature to commence the impeachment process.

According to tem, Buhari should be impeached for spending money without the National Assembly’s approval.

The duo also alleged that the President doesn’t have a West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate.