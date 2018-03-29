news

President Muhammadu Buhari is on an official 2-day visit to Lagos state starting from Thursday, March 29, 2018.

In a bid to welcome the President, the Lagos state government announced that Thursday will be a work free da y and certain routes in the city will be closed off during the President's arrival and visit.

This announcement has caused a logistical nightmare for Lagosians who hadn't prepared for the extra holiday before Easter and who had made plans.

Lagosians lament over closure of roads

With the shut down of routes, many Lagosians have found it difficult to move around, an experience which has been shared on Twitter. Lagos is presently a trending topic on the micro-blogging site with over 53,000 tweets.

You can read the experience of some Lagosians below;

Restricted movement at airport

Also, on Wednesday, March 29, 2018, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, announced that commercial vehicles would only operate from 7am-7pm around the Murtala Muhammed to allow smooth movement around the airport during the visit.

This announcement caught many people unawares who had planned to travel. The President's movement has also affected people in Abuja who want to travel by air.

President's itinerary

While in Lagos , President Buhari will commission the newly built Ikeja bus terminal. From there he would head to the Eko Convention Centre (Eko Hotel) in Victoria Island. The Eko Convention Centre is where the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium would be holding in honour of Asiwaju’s 66th birthday.

Buhari is Chairman of the event which runs on the theme: 'Investing in People'. The event starts at 10:30am which means expect certain major roads to be closed to traffic; from the Mainland to the Island.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Imohimi Edgal, says there would be temporary road closure and diversions in the following areas: “Ikeja, Maryland, Agege Motor Road, Victoria Island and Ikoyi axis".

That’s basically the spine of the nation’s commercial capital shut down.