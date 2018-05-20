Home > News > Local >

The Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) has urged its customers to embrace its newly-introduced Mobile App for easy payment of bills.

LWC Managing Director, Muminu Badmus, said in a statement in Lagos that the new Mobile App, which was introduced early this month, was easy to download, install and use.

Badmus said that customers could make payments in the comfort of their homes rather than go to the bank.

Customers using android phones will go to Play Store, search column and type LWC Mobile App and click on download and then install.

“After that, open the app for usage and sign up as a customer to access all the functions on the Mobile App.

“Then right click and a drop-down list will appear with various options, sign up and provide all the details required of you.

“The details will help to provide the customer with a username and password to use the LWC Mobile App effectively,’’ Badmus said.

He said that a mail containing username and password would be sent to the e-mail address provided by the customer.

He added that once the username and password were typed in on the LWC Mobile App, the customer could then use all the utilities/functions of the App.

According to the LWC chief, customers will also be given a LWC Customer Reference Number to access the functions and operations of the app.

Also, Mr Chidozie Agbakwuru, Coordinator of the new LWC mobile app, said that the customer-friendly app was also designed to send requests or complaints and check payments.

Agbakwuru said that customers could also receive accounts statement and any other related records in terms of consumption and meter reading.

Mrs Gloria Adams, a resident, had said at a customer sensitisation forum that the corporation should always inform the public whenever there would be disruption in water supply.

Adams said that the corporation should do more to close the water demand gap in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LWC had earlier this year introduced Water Metering Initiative, Geographical Information System and Management of Infrastructure and Water Supply.

