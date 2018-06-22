Lagos to complete bus terminals construction by December

news

Mr Ladi Lawanson, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, on Friday said the construction of 13 bus terminals across the city would be completed before December.

Lawanson gave the assurance in Lagos at the opening of “Construction Summit 2018’’ organised by the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, University of Lagos.

Its theme is: “Smart Infrastructure for Sustainable Competitiveness.’’

He said that not less than 3,000 jobs would be created at the completion of the bus terminals to enhance the living standards of people in the state.

According to him, efficient transportation system is essential for economic development of any nation and needs to be given adequate attention.

The commissioner said that the bus terminals were part of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s gift to the masses of the state, who daily use public transportation.

“The terminals will put an end to insecurity, unreliability, accident, traffic jam and mugging associated with the current commercial bus system in the state,” Lawanson said.

Contributing, Mr Akin Akindoyeni, the Chairman, Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbons Studies, said that housing was the pivotal centre of infrastructural development of any nation.

Akindoyeni said that all infrastructure- energy and power, transportation, communication, among others-, feed into the daily life of the populace.

“Where there is shortage of housing, there is bound to be a shortage of productive manpower, hence, low national production level.

“All participants in the economic effort of the nation should expect that the range of infrastructure available will also allow them to enjoy the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Also, Dr Wale Babalakin, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of UNILAG, said that policy inconsistency was a major key to sustainable infrastructural development.

Babalakin said that past administrations lacked adequate sustainable vital policies that could aid infrastructural growth.

According to him, policy somersaults is the causative factor of infrastructural decay and housing challenges in the country.

“The nation needs both social housing and rental housing, and if the government does not maintain policy continuity, the infrastructural and housing problem will remain,” he said.