Extortion: Lagos Task Force to clamp down on LG traffic officials

Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force would on Monday begin a clampdown on illegal activities local government traffic officials across the state.

Lagos State Task Force Chairman, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said on Sunday in a statement that the clampdown was ordered by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal.

Egbeyemi said that the illegal activities of notorious traffic officials was worrisome to the state government as cases of extortion of motorists continued to rise.

According to him, the council traffic officials were harassing Lagos motorists under the guise of enforcing the Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2012.

“We have received reports of instances of illegal arrest, extortion and general impunity on the part of the local government operatives.

“As a responsive and responsible government, the rights of Lagosians, including motorists, is paramount to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

“The ban on all local government traffic officials from controlling or engaging in traffic duties by the governor still stands: Traffic management is not a responsibility of the third tier of government.

“Indeed there are traffic units in all 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas.

“CP Edgal Imohimi has therefore said that only Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Taskforce and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) can perform traffic duties in Lagos State,’’ Egbeyemi said.

He urged motorists to always adhere strictly to traffic regulations and report illegal activities of notorious traffic officials to the nearest police station.

He also enjoined chairmen of local governments and local council development areas in the state to maintain zero tolerance for illegal traffic duties in their respective domains.

The chairman said any traffic official caught would be seriously dealt with in accordance with the law.