Lagos State command dismisses 9 policemen, demotes 25 officers

The spokesman of the command, Chike Oti, reportedly made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

  • Published:
Nigeria Police Force play

Nigerian policemen.

(Punch)
Nine policemen found culpable of various offences have been dismissed by the Lagos state police command while 25 others were demoted for various offences.

According to a report by TheCable, the 25 demoted officers were demoted for offences bordering on gross insubordination, incivility and drunkenness.

“In keeping with the promise he made to the good people of Lagos State on assumption of office that there will be no room for corrupt and undisciplined police officers under his watch, the Lagos state police command hereby releases to the general public the breakdown in figures, of police personnel punished for various disciplinary offences between the months of September and December 2017 as follows,” the statement read.

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal (left) with Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode (right) play

Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal (left) with Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode (right)

(Twitter/@AkinwunmiAmbode)

“Nine officers were dismissed for offences ranging from discreditable conduct, corrupt practices, disobedience to lawful order and falsehood.

“Twenty five were reduced in rank for offences ranging from gross insubordination, drunkenness, incivility to members of the public and leaving (their) beat.

“A total of 60 inspectors and rank and files were awarded the punishments of major and minor entries.

“The Commissioner of Police said the punishments handed down to the unruly officers would serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to toe the path of ignominy.”

Oti also said officers who play by the rules have nothing to fear and would be encouraged.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

