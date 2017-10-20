Home > News > Local >

Lagos Lawmakers make of Yoruba Language compulsory

Lagos Assembly Lawmakers pass bill enforcing teaching of Yoruba Language

The passage of the bill was sequel to the Bill successfully scaling through the Third Reading on the floor of the House.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lagos State House of Assembly complex. play

Lagos State House of Assembly complex.

(Eagle online)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State House of Assembly passed the Bill making the teaching of Yoruba Language compulsory in schools in the state into law.

The passage of the bill on Thursday, October 19, 2017, was sequel to the Bill successfully scaling through the Third Reading on the floor of the House.

The Bill among others, make the teaching of Yoruba Language compulsory in all schools I the state, both private and public by including it as a core subject at all levels; and that state owned tertiary institutions shall incorporate the use of the language as a course unit into their General Nigeria Studies (GNS).

After the First Reading of the Bill, a public hearing in which stakeholders in the education sector were invited to offer input into the Bill was organised after which the Bill successfully went through the Second Reading.

ALSO READ: Lawmakers summon Special Adviser, PS over Yoruba Language in schools

The Bill provided for a fine of N500,000 for a corporate offender while any school in the state which fails to comply with the law faces closure and a fine of N250,000.

The Bill was finally passed on Thursday with the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa ordering the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni to send a clean draft copy of the Bill to the state Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for his assent.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Okorocha Imo Governor says he will build more statuesbullet
2 Femi Adesina Buhari's spokesperson has a lot of growing up to dobullet
3 Evans Notorious kidnap kingpin changes 'guilty' plea to 'not guilty'bullet

Related Articles

Ambode Obasa, Agege LG boss commend governor over Pen Cinema bridge 
Mudashiru Obasa Speaker dissolves standing committees in Lagos Assembly
Obasa Lagos State Assembly speaker, deputy reportedly in cold war
In Lagos State Assembly confirms 4 political nominees
In Lagos Speaker constitutes 15-member ad hoc committee to screen Ambode's nominees
Mudashiru Obasa Lagos Speaker urges Nigerians to be optimistic in 2017
In Lagos House of Assembly Speaker says things will be better in 2016
Buhari Lagos Assembly tasks President on naira value
In Lagos House of Assembly passes 2016 Appropriation Bill

Local

Ibrahim Magu
EFCC Magu says fight against corruption becoming tougher
President Buhari and President Erdogan
Buhari President urges D-8 countries to prioritise incentives for trade
A case of monkeypox
Monkeypox Health commissioner confirms 1 suspected case in Nasarawa
Pharmacy council threatens to shut all unlicensed pharmacies by March
In Kogi PRCN seals-off 287 pharmacies and medicine stores