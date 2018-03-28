Home > News > Local >

Lagos lawmaker inaugurates water projects, ICT centres

In Lagos Lawmaker inaugurates water projects, ICT centres for constituents

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lagos State House of Assembly complex. play

Lagos State House of Assembly complex.

(Eagle online)
Mr Noheem Adams, representing Eti-Osa Constituency I at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday inaugurated two borehole projects and an Information Communications Technology (ICT) centre for the constituents.

Adams also distributed empowerment items to no fewer than 200 residents including hairdressing, grinding and sewing machines and power generating sets to the constituents.

The lawmaker inaugurated the ICT block with computer facilities at Ajah Olomu Junior Secondary Schools, borehole water projects at Ilaje, Ajah and Gbara Towns in the constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that inauguration of the projects, economic empowerment and the Town Hall meeting came barely five months after Adams replaced the late Mr Kazeem Alimi, who died on July 18, 2017.

NAN reports that Adams was elected in a by-election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sept. 30 and sworn in on Oct. 23, 2017 to fill the vacant position.

Adams said: “To address the non-availability of water in our community, we provide borehole facilities in Ikeja, Gbara Communities and Iru Market to all.

“This is to balance the distribution of infrastructure across the three council areas in our constituency.

“We also prioritise human capacity development to meet the challenges of the 21st century by establishing an ICT centre at Olomu Junior Secondary School, Ajah.

“My genuine desire to bring the greatest gains of our democracy to our people through quality representation and people based legislation has guided my action.”

He said that it would take a collective efforts for the constituency to attain greater heights.

In his remarks, Chief Tajudeen Olusi, an APC leader in the Lagos Central Senatorial District, said the project showed that Adams was representing the people well.

Olusi, however, called on the beneficiaries not to sell the items, but create fortunes for themselves.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni, commended Adams for being a good representative of the area, urging the residents to return him in 2019 elections.

You are a worthy representative in the House; we are impressed on your contributions on the floor.

“I am happy about this empowerment. I pray the beneficiaries make good use of the items,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Saheed Bankole, the Chairman, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, said he was overwhelmed with the sense of commitment for the sustainable development of the council.

“I look forward to all stakeholders to emulate the laudable gesture of partnering with the government,” Bankole said.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure adequate maintenance of the projects for the good of all.

Also, Mr Andori Hafeez, the Principal of Ajah Olomu School, who commended Adams for the provision of ICT centre, said that the project would add value to studies.

One of the beneficiaries of hairdressing machine, Miss Motunde Oshodi, said that she would start her life with the gesture.

Oshodi said that she would get money to pursue her education careers. 

