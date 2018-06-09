Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Lagos govt declares June 12 public holiday to celebrate MKO Abiola

MKO Abiola Lagos government declares June 12 public holiday

The government in a statement, said that the move is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the annulled 1993 Presidential elections.

  • Published:
The Lagos State Government on has declared June 12, 2018, as a public holiday to celebrate MKO Abiola. play

MKO Abiola, man of the people

(YouTube )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Government on has declared June 12, 2018, as a public holiday.

According to Punch, the government in a statement, said that the move is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the annulled 1993 Presidential elections.

Chief MKO Abiola was presumed the winner of the election which was globally adjudged as free and fair.

President Buhari, on June 6, 2018, declared that June 12 will be known as Democracy Day in honour of Abiola.

The late business icon and politician was also awarded the highest honour in Nigeria – the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Ambode commends Buhari

In his statement, Governor Akinwumi Ambode also commended the President for honouring Abiola.

The Governor said that Buhari’s action shows that those who died for the country’s democracy did not lose their lives in vain.

Ambode said “On behalf of all Lagosians, we commend and applaud Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari for deeming it fit finally against all odds from all other past presidents that 25 years after, we are able to now celebrate our own Democracy Day and also declare that the real winner of 1993 June 12 Presidential election was actually our own MKO Abiola.”

Ogun declares public holiday

The Ogun state government has also declared June 12, 2018, a public holiday.

The state government in a statement obtained from Punch, said it will dedicate the day to celebrate the national honour conferred on late chief MKO Abiola.

PDP kicks

In its reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faulted President Buhari's declaration of June 12 as Nigeria's new Democracy Day.

According to the party, the President is using Abiola’s name to gain leverage.

ALSO READ: Announce June 12 election results, Senate tells INEC

The PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the President's move showed "smacks of hypocrisy and political desperation ahead of 2019 presidential election".

Also, the Senate has asked the Federal Government to pay all the entitlements due to the late MKO Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe as President and Vice-President.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sani Abacha 20 years after the death of the late Head of State, what is...bullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President cries out, says Buhari is trying to hang a crime...bullet
3 Offa Robbery 3 bank robbers were on condolence visit 2 days after...bullet

Related Articles

Obasanjo Former President is untouchable – ADC
Obasanjo How former President refused to honour MKO Abiola
Buhari President leaves for Morocco Sunday, June 10
Obasanjo PDP reacts to former President’s allegation against FG
Obasanjo Ex-President is not above the law
MKO Abiola Ogun government declares June 12 work free day
June 12 Buhari should also appease Igbos – Ohanaeze

Local

Sokoto partners World Bank on 500km rural roads
In Sokoto Eid el-Fitr: Civil servants to get advance salary
 
In Adamawa WHO warns cholera outbreak may spread to Cameroon
President Buhari
June 12 Buhari should also appease Igbos – Ohanaeze
Building collapse claims 3 in Zaria, 7 others injured
In Zaria SEMA donates relief materials to building collapse victims