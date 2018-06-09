news

The Lagos State Government on has declared June 12, 2018, as a public holiday.

According to Punch, the government in a statement, said that the move is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the annulled 1993 Presidential elections.

Chief MKO Abiola was presumed the winner of the election which was globally adjudged as free and fair.

President Buhari, on June 6, 2018, declared that June 12 will be known as Democracy Day in honour of Abiola.

The late business icon and politician was also awarded the highest honour in Nigeria – the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

Ambode commends Buhari

In his statement, Governor Akinwumi Ambode also commended the President for honouring Abiola.

The Governor said that Buhari’s action shows that those who died for the country’s democracy did not lose their lives in vain.

Ambode said “On behalf of all Lagosians, we commend and applaud Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari for deeming it fit finally against all odds from all other past presidents that 25 years after, we are able to now celebrate our own Democracy Day and also declare that the real winner of 1993 June 12 Presidential election was actually our own MKO Abiola.”

Ogun declares public holiday

The Ogun state government has also declared June 12, 2018, a public holiday.

The state government in a statement obtained from Punch, said it will dedicate the day to celebrate the national honour conferred on late chief MKO Abiola.

PDP kicks

In its reaction, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faulted President Buhari's declaration of June 12 as Nigeria's new Democracy Day.

According to the party, the President is using Abiola’s name to gain leverage.

The PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the President's move showed "smacks of hypocrisy and political desperation ahead of 2019 presidential election".