Lagos Fire Service rescue 1,300 in six years — Fadipe

A former Director of the service, Mr Rasak Fadipe told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the sideline of his pulling out ceremony that the service recovered about 724 bodies under his watch.

No fewer than 1,300 people were rescued by the Lagos State Fire Service in different parts of the state between 2012 and April 2018.

He said in 2012 when he took over as the director, the service responded to about 2,041 emergency calls, including fire, rescue, building collapse, and false alarm calls.

According to him, a total of 10,990 calls were received in all in six years.

Fadipe said fire calls top the list of emergencies, stressing that more than 8,575 calls were received in different parts of the state for fire outbreak in six years.

He noted that the number of calls on all emergency operations reduced to 1,659 in 2017 due to enlightenment to the public on fire prevention.

God really compensated me. God used the governor to moved me from level 15 to 17 as substantive director. I am the first to occupy that level as fire director in Lagos State.

“All my predecessors terminated on level 15. I really thank God how far He had helped us to move the system to the extent that everybody wants to be a fireman.

“One regret as a retired director is my inability to facilitated international training programmes for some of our officers and have local technicians for all our equipment.

“I hope my successor will look into this since government work is a continuum.

“I thank the government and everyone that had made our job easy and possible,” Fadipe said.

NAN reports that 28 fire officers, including Fadipe, recently retired from active service after serving for 35 years.

One of those likely to replace Fadipe, Mr Rasak Musibau, Deputy Head, Fire Service, told NAN that Fadipe was an excellent leader who always carry his lieutenants along all his activities.

Musibau said that the former director’s performance would be a big challenged to his successor.

The beauty of any administration is to have a good leader. Rasak Fadipe reign as director, fire service from inception to retirement has left an indelible landmark with a long lasting impression on all.

“I make bold to say that he had worked to be ranked among equal in the history of Lagos State Fire Service.

“The good legacy he is leaving behind can never be quantified in view of the level he had taken the service.

“He will always be remembered anytime the history of Lagos Fire Service is read or mentioned,” Musibau said.

For Mrs Monirat Fadipe, wife of the retired director, “words cannot express my gratitude to God for his mercies and blessings over the household while in active service.

“For now, no more morning bells, no more call duties and late night calls as he had weathered the storm for over three decades and now deserved a rest, “ she said.

