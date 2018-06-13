Pulse.ng logo
Lagos CP orders show of force ahead of Sallah holidays

The command spokesman, SP Chike Oti, said in a statement that the Show of Force was designed to send a clear warning to criminal elements.

Police formations in Lagos State would embark on a Show of Force between 6a.m and 9p.m. on Thursday to demonstrate the command’s crime fighting ability ahead of the Eid-il-Fitr celebration.

Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Imohimi Edgal, who ordered the operation, said the Show of Force was to assure residents of the police readiness to provide adequate security during and after the Sallah holidays.

The command spokesman, SP Chike Oti, said in a statement that the Show of Force was designed to send a clear warning to criminal elements.

“The police, at the forefront of internal security in the state, with the active collaboration of sister agencies, will give no room for evil and anti-social acts.

“Members of the public are advised not to panic when they see the policemen marching through their streets with their security assets as the operation is not to cause fear or intimidation.

“Any inconvenience caused by this operation is not intended. Therefore, we seek the understanding and cooperation of Lagosians while the activity lasts,” Edgal said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that June 15 and 18 had been declared public holidays to mark the end of Ramadan. 

