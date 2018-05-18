Home > News > Local >

Lagos assembly speaker preaches love, unity

Ramadan Lagos speaker preaches love, unity; urges Nigerians to intensify prayers

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mudashiru Obasa play

Mudashiru Obasa

(Instagram)
The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has called on Nigerians to use the Ramadan period to extend love to one another and maintain unity and peace among themselves.

Rt. Hon. Obasa also called on Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for the unity of the country and for peace to reign in the nation.

The Lagos Assembly Speaker's message was contained in his Ramadan message released on Thursday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak.

"Ramadan is a period that calls for sober reflection. Therefore, it's a time for us to share love among ourselves, maintain peace and continue to pray for the unity of the country and its peaceful co-existence," Rt. Hon. Obasa said.

The Lagos Assembly Speaker also called on Nigerians to eschew violence and refrain from actions and utterances that can lead to violence or chaos.

"We should remain vigilant all the time and refrain from doing things and making utterances that can lead to violence or chaos.

Let us all imbibe the spirit of love and peace which are the major symbols of Ramadan," Rt. Hon. Obasa said.

The Lagos Assembly Speaker stated further that, "we must also continue to support and pray for government at all levels. We are grateful for your support all this while but like Oliver Twist, we will continue to seek for your support, cooperation and prayers becuase these are the ingredients we need to succeed.

"I want to assure you that the All Progressives Congress  (APC) government at all levels will not relent in putting in place measures, policies and programmes that will enhance the welfare of our people as well as improve their standard of living".

Rt. Hon. Obasa wished Nigerians, a fruitful and rewarding Ramadhan. "On behalf of my colleagues in the Lagos State House of Assembly, I wish all Nigerians, particularly Muslims, a rewarding and fruitful Ramadhan," he said.

