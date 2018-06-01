Home > News > Local >

Labour wants Ngige to clarify double-speak on minimum wage

Chris Ngige Labour wants minister to clarify double-speak on minimum wage

On May 30, Ngige announced that the new National Minimum Wage would not be paid to workers by the end of September, contrary to a previous announcement by the Federal Government.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FG to announce new minimum wage in September play

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige

(Daily Post )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United Labour Congress (ULC) on Friday told Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige, to explain his `double-speak’ on the planned new minimum wage, to avoid confusion on the issue.

On May 30, Ngige announced that the new National Minimum Wage would not be paid to workers by the end of September, contrary to a previous announcement by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) labour correspondent reports that Ngige’s announcement appears to have dampened the morale of workers, who have been expecting a new wage in September.

Nigeria currently operates a wage structure for civil servants, described as one of the lowest in the world, despite its position as Africa’s top oil-bearing nation.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the President of the ULC, Mr Joe Ajaero, told Ngige to clarify his statement to avoid creating tension among workers.

He said that the minister’s statement that the wage would no longer be paid in September amounted to double-speak on the matter.

Ajaero described the minister’s statement as unfortunate, saying that he should have consulted with members of the tripartite committee on the minimum wage before making an announcement on the wage.

We are not sure the stakeholders, who are members of the committee were consulted and this is undemocratic and lacks due process.

“Our fear and worry is that the statement is laden with intentions.’’

Ajaero said there was need to be sensitive to the plight of Nigerian workers, who had been facing immense hardships over the years.

The labour leader said it would not be good for any government official to sabotage the interest of workers, vowing that the labour movement would not accept anything that would affect workers adversely.

He assured workers that labour would continue to put pressure on government to ensure that the committee submitted its report next month. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Steven Ukpukpen Cross River lawmaker dies during morning jogbullet
2 Dino Melaye APC wishes Senator wellbullet
3 In Ogun Army intercepts 3 trucks with 300,000 live cartridgesbullet

Related Articles

JOHESU Strike Saraki, Adewole, Ngige meet to end workers’ industrial action
APC Congress State officials emerge through consensus in Anambra, A/Ibom, Ebonyi
Chris Ngige Senator says Nigeria lags behind in productivity, competitiveness
Buhari Ngige assures President of landslide victory in 2019
Chris Ngige How Buhari's minister escaped beating in Anambra
National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC increases allowance
Buhari Buhari is Nigeria's most worker-friendly president according to the presidency
Workers' Day FG pledges commitment to welfare of Nigerian workers
Minimum Wage Labour leaders in Rivers insist on N66,500

Local

Troops rescue 5 children, 4 others from Boko Haram
Boko Haram Troops rescue 5 children, 4 others from terrorists
IGP Idris begs court to stop Saraki, Senate from questioning him
Ibrahim Idris IGP begs court to stop Saraki, Senate from questioning him
Irate youths burn customs vehicle in Akwa Ibom
In Akwa Ibom Irate youths burn customs vehicle
Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman
JOHESU Health Minister has no right to stop salaries of members – NLC