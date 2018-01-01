Kwara's Governor Ahmed condemns satanic attack on worshippers

news

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has condemned the midnight attack on worshippers on New Year's eve in Ilorin.

In a statement signed by the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahaab Oba, he described the dastardly attack as criminal, satanic and alien to the state.

Governor Ahmed, who commended those who made efforts to protect some of the victims regardless of their religious inclination, called on security agencies to immediately launch an investigation into the incident and unravel the perpetrators of the unholy act with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

According to the governor, "Peace is sine qua non for the development of any society and the government will not tolerate any act capable of breaching peace, unity and tranquility of the state."

The governor called on the people of the state to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and harmonious relationship for sustenance of growth and economic development in the state.

Governor Ahmed also called on parents and guardians to monitor their wards with a view to curtailing their likely excesses.